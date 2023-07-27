Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor Exit Welcome 3 Due to THIS Reason; Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi Replace Them?

If rumours are to believed, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor will not be a part of Welcome 3. Instead, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be filling their shoes. Fans remember that Nana and Anil played the iconic duo — Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai in Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). While there is a separate fan base for the duo, a new report claimed that Nana and Anil will not be seen in the franchise.

As per a new report, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor have not been brought on board due to ‘monetary disagreements.’ A source told Pinkvilla, “It’s a case of monetary disagreements between the duo and the producer." The insider added that producer Firoz Nadiadwala plans to revamp the franchise which has led to Sanjay and Arshad becoming a part of Welcome 3.

“Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin in the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise," the source added. It is also claimed that Suniel Shetty is a part of the new Welcome movie. It is said that Paresh Rawal will also be making a comeback.