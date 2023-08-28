Nandamuri Balakrishna And Ram Pothineni's Funny Banter At Skanda Pre-release Event Viral

Ram Pothineni will be seen on the big screens with his upcoming pan-India movie titled Skanda- The Attacker on September 15. The movie is directed by Boyapati Srinu while the music is composed by Thaman S. Apart from the Telugu actor Ram Pothineni, the film also stars Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar and Prince Cecil in prominent roles.

As the release date is coming near, the makers have begun their promotions. The pre-release event of the movie was held on August 26 in Hyderabad where the theatrical trailer of the movie was launched by Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The funny banter between the actors in the event is now going viral.

The makers of the movie Skanda hosted a grand event to unveil the trailer of the movie. Director Boyapati Sreenu thanked Balakrishna for attending the occasion. At the event, the director praised the actors and their contribution to the movie. He also claimed that Skanda is a wonderful movie and audience will love this family-drama film. Boyapati Srinu appreciated Ram Pothineni for his passion towards cinema and his pursuit to play different characters in the movies. But the highlight of the event was the funny and heartwarming conversation between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ram Pothineni during the event.

Ram Pothineni said that Nandamuri Balakrishna has won the love of three generations which he calls a great achievement. To express his love, the actor also sang a song for the veteran actor from the Rajinikanth starrer movie Jailer. Ram Pothineni also praised Thamn S for the music in Skanda. He asked his fans to wait for the song till the month’s end and called the upcoming songs his favourite in the album. In the video, the two actors can be seen laughing their hearts out at the banter that they exchange. Daily Culture, a news website, uploaded the highlight of the event on X ( formerly known as Twitter)