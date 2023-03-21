Tollywood actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on February 18 at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest on January 27 at Nara Lokesh’s Padyatra. Now his uncle and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is also a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator of the Hindupur constituency, has announced that patients suffering from cardio-thoracic problems can avail of surgeries free of cost at Hindupur and Basavarama Tarakam hospital in Hyderabad. According to the statement released by his office, Balayya declared, “the surgery for patients suffering from cardio-thoracic problems would be performed completely free of cost."

This would be done in memory of his nephew Taraka Ratna. Nandamuri Balakrishna has also renamed the H-block of the Basavarama Tarakam hospital as Taraka Ratna block, where the surgery and treatment will be provided free of cost. The statement added, “No poor should suffer from the disease that claimed my nephew." He also announced that surgical instruments worth Rs 1.30 crore will be provided to the hospital for free of cost treatment for the patients. Children who are suffering from cardiac issues will be provided medicines free of cost for around three months, apart from free meals during the treatment period.

Taraka suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in the launch of the state-wide padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh. He collapsed at the rally and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. He was then shifted to Bengaluru for better treatment. He was on the ventilator for almost 23 days before he breathed his last.

Nandmuri Balakrishna was supporting the late actor and was by his side during his entire treatment. He instructed one of his associates to light Akhanda Jyoti for 44 days and offer prayers in the Mrityunjaya Swamy Temple in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. A special puja was also performed at the temple for Taraka’s recovery.

