Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Next Film To Release On Dussehra, Title To Be Announced Soon

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next, tentatively titled NBK108, is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2023. The movie has generated tremendous excitement among Balayya fans. Now, the makers of the film have announced that it will be released on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. Director Anil Ravipudi shared an intriguing poster of NBK108 on Twitter and wrote, “This VIJAYADASHAMI make a way for the NATAMSIMHAM to conquer the evil forts. NBK108 Title & Release Date Soon."

His tweet has gained traction on the microblogging site and increased the hype around NBK108. Many fans have wished the movie well under Ravipudi’s tweet.

Last month, the makers shared Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first look from the film on the occasion of Ugadi. The first-look poster featured Balakrishna in an intense avatar.

Reports suggest that the first schedule of NBK108 has already been wrapped up and that the second schedule will go on floors soon.

NBK108 is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The mass entertainer is being bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. While S Thaman composed NBK108’s music, C Ram Prasad handled the cinematography.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, NBK108 also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. Kajal is the female lead and Sreeleela is playing the role of Balakrishna’s daughter in the film.

Fondly known as Balayya, Nandamuri Balakrishna has cultivated a huge fan base with his impressive screen presence and terrific acting skills. The veteran actor was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy. That movie did well at the box office and received rave reviews from fans. Therefore, trade analysts are betting big on NBK108. After entertaining audiences in the theatres, Veera Simha Reddy is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay in important roles.

