Nandamuri Balakrishna's Son Mokshagna Teja Visits Sets Of Bhagavanth Kesari

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is popularly known as NBK or Balayya, is one of the biggest superstars of the Telugu film industry. The actor has been active for many years in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. After giving back-to-back hits like Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy, Balayya is currently shooting for Bhagavanth Kesari.

The film is directed by popular director Anil Ravipudi and stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Bhagavanth Kesari will also mark the Telugu cinema debut of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who will be seen in the role of the antagonist in the film. Recently, NBK’s son Mokshagna Teja was spotted on the sets of Bhagavanth Kesari.

According to reports, Mokshagna Teja visited the sets of NBK’s next film, Bhagavanth Kesari. He was spotted in a blue shirt donning a pair of black sunglasses. In the pictures that have gone viral from the sets, Mokshagna was seen interacting with the cast and crew. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his debut but now there has been some latest news regarding his first film.

Advertisement

According to recent statements by Nandamuri Balakrishna at the TANA event in the USA, Mokshagna’s highly anticipated debut will still take another two years. He recently revealed that his son will be making his debut in a film directed by his father. Balayya’s plans are to make a remake of his hit film Aditya 369, which will be titled Aditya 999, and he will be looking to launch his son with the film.