Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy Creates Rare Record With 175 Days In Theatres

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action-packed Telugu drama film Veera Simha Reddy has achieved a remarkable milestone at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews initially, the movie emerged as a huge hit and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Balakrishna’s career. Adding to its success, Veera Simha Reddy has now created a record by completing a 175-day run in a single theatre.

The film’s long theatrical run comes to a close at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Theatre in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Veera Simha Reddy was written and directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, the movie featured Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in significant roles. The captivating film score and soundtrack were composed by Thaman S.

Veera Simha Reddy commenced its shooting in February 2022 and concluded in December of the same year. It was released on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office, grossing Rs 133 crore worldwide. Following its successful theatrical run, the movie was later made available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 23, offering versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film continued to break records even on the OTT platform, according to reports.

The storyline of Veera Simha Reddy revolves around Bala Simha Reddy, who returns to India after his father, Veera Simha Reddy, is assassinated amidst village politics. The film follows the son’s journey seeking vengeance for his father’s death.