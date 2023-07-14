Nani And Srikanth Odela To Collaborate Again After Dasara: Reports

The highly renowned actor Nani and first-time director Srikanth Odela collaborated on the successful rural mass entertainer Dasara. The film emerged as Nani’s biggest blockbuster, surpassing Rs 100 crore gross in terms of box office collections. Now, this successful duo is reportedly teaming up once again for an upcoming project.

Earlier, during the promotions of Dasara, Nani had expressed great trust and admiration for Srikanth Odela, lauding him extensively. Despite receiving a mixed response for the second half of the film, both the audience and critics recognised the filmmaker’s immense talent and believed he had the potential to direct movies with popular actors.

Nani delivered an outstanding performance in Dasara, receiving commendable support from Keerthy Suresh and Deekshit Shetty. Srikanth Odela’s authentic portrayal of rural Telangana and the well-executed emotional and action sequences were the true highlights of the film. Additionally, Dasara received a positive response upon its OTT release. It remains to be seen if this successful combination from Dasara can deliver another successful film in the future.

Also, Allu Arjun expressed great admiration for the film Dasara and even reached out to the director to express his interest in working with him. The actor and the young director have had three to four meetings so far to discuss potential collaboration opportunities, according to reports.