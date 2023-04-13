Nani Didn’t Message SS Rajamouli After Naatu Naatu’s Big Oscars Win, Says ‘We Don’t Share…’ | Exclusive

Nani and SS Rajamouli’s association dates back more than a decade. In 2012, the actor-duo collaborated on the pan-Indian fantasy action film, Eega, which created waves at the box office and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. It also bagged two honours at the 60th National Film Awards. Over the years, they went on to work together in different capacities. In Majnu (2016), starring Nani, Rajamouli had a cameo where he played himself. And if reports are to go by, he is also eager to rope in Nani alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film, which is touted to be a globe-trotting action adventure.

Nani’s latest release, Dasara, also met with a warm response from the Magadheera (2009) and Baahubali director. He launched the teaser of the film and taking to Twitter, he lauded its story and gave a shout-out to the Jersey (2019) actor. The Natural Star recently revealed that he has been having discussions with Rajamouli on making a sequel to Eega. Last month, the former posted a video on Twitter congratulating the team of Rajamouli’s epic action entertainer RRR (2022) on their big win at the 95th Academy Awards. The song Naatu Naatu, composed by music director MM Keeravani for the film, was honoured with the award for Best Original Song.

As RRR marks one month since its win at the Oscars, we look back at the time when Nani shared his joy for the film, which created history for Indian cinema, and the master storyteller himself, Rajamouli. Talking about how he decided not to reach out to him personally following the win, the 39-year-old exclusively told News18, “I could have called him but I didn’t want to because I knew that the whole world would be calling him and I know exactly what that feels like. I wished him on Twitter and he replied there. Their phones must have blew up with messages. It must have been madness! I just didn’t want my message to be added to that list."

He stated that his relationship with Rajamouli goes beyond the professional realm and that the latter’s family holds an immensely special place in his life. “SS Rajamouli is like family to me. We don’t share a director-actor equation. Makkhi happened ten years back. Throughout these last ten years, we celebrated a lot of festivals together. We even go to the farm together," Nani said.

The Shyam Singha Roy (2021) and Ante Sundaraniki (2022) actor further revealed that Rajamouli and his wife Rama, who designed the costumes for RRR, are two of his biggest cheerleaders. “Every time a film of mine releases, Rama garu and Rajamouli garu watch the morning show on the first day and message me. In fact, they watch the morning show of every film on the day of its release. They are true movie buffs," says the star, who is currently shooting for Nani30 co-starring Mrunal Thakur.

