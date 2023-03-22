Nani Opens Up About Dasara's Comparisons With Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Yash’s KGF, Says 'The Question Will Not...'

Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s highly anticipated entertainer Dasara is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Ahead of the release, the actors have now started promoting the film in full swing. During a promotional event in Mumbai, Nani was asked about the comparison of his look in the film with that of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Yash’s KGF.

Nani then shared that irrespective of any rural story, the look and get-up are always going to remain the same. “If you wait till the 30th, the question will only not come regarding the comparison," shared the Natural star.

Rana Daguubati who shares a close bond with Nani was also present at the event to support him and his film. Speaking about the fandom and the love they as South actors receive, he added, “The love we get from the audience is can never be measured. We have to be humble about it. Be able to constantly give our best instincts. We all of us believe something that we give importance to the job we do. We don’t let the fame take over us, but we make sure the film takes over us though. I can speak the same for all films."

Nani also spoke about how the North Indian audience has started loving and accepting Telugu cinema. He said, “Their love for cinema is the main reason. They all celebrate cinema. They fall in love with those characters onscreen. They take it personally, and they own it."

Rana also heaped praises on Nani, Keerthy and director Srikanth. He said, “Nani and Keerthy are amazing actors who make a scene very easy to do. I’ve known them through the process of this film. Nani has spent weeks getting into the detail of his character. They are very hardworking people."

When Keerthy Suresh was asked about how she prepared for the role, she said, “This character required a lot of Telangana slang, which I have not done before. I required a lot of practice for me." She added, “It’s super fun to work with Nani. He is really a natural star."

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Stepping into the shoes of Dharani, a hustler driven by his ambition and love, South superstar Nani in this action-packed entertainer grapples with the village’s best-kept secrets.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri Dasara also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

