The day that Natural Star Nani’s fans have been eagerly waiting for is finally here. Dasara, the first Pan Indian film featuring Nani has been generating a lot of buzz already. A fan from Maharashtra had paid tribute with a 100kg rangoli. Nani’s first ever public appearance up north was playing Holi with his fans in the heart of Bollywood, Mumbai. A sneak peak of a song from was released, and now the much-awaited trailer of the film will be released further up on north, in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

This is the first time a south production’s trailer launch will be held in Lucknow. Nani is known for his instant connect and respect for his fans, and unveiling the trailer of Dasara in such a unique way is a testament of the fact that the makers are trying to reach newer audiences up north.

Advertisement

The trailer launch is planned to be held in a grand way with the lead actor Nani, Dheekshith Shetty and director Srikanth Odela and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi of the film in attendance.

The teaser for Dasara was released last month. The movie appears to be a grounded tale about one man from a tiny community taking up arms to defend his people. The backdrop of the movie also heavily resembles Pushpa, yet it still has its moments that make it stand out.

The teaser begins by introducing a small community called Veerlapally, which is encircled by coal mounds and requires a serious peak through to even get a glimpse. The character of Nani’s voiceover informs us that although drinking is customary in the village, no one there is addicted to alcohol.

Dasara is a Santhosh Narayanan musical Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi. The Pan-India film is slated to release on 30th March.

Read all the Latest Movies News here