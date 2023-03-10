Naresh Marries Pavitra Lokesh in Secret Wedding, Video Goes Viral; Mahesh Babu Skips Ceremony

Actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are now married. The couple, who announced earlier this year that they will be getting married soon, tied the knot in a secret wedding. While the intimate wedding ceremony was attended by a handful of people, Naresh’s half-brother Mahesh Babu was visibly missing in the wedding video that surfaced online. This is 62-year-old Naresh’s fourth wedding.

In a video now going viral, Naresh and Pavitra are seen seated at a beautifully decorated mandap in traditional outfits. A priest performs the ceremony while Naresh and Pavitra diligently follow his lead. The couple sports big smiles as the guests at the wedding shower them with blessings. The video ends with the couple exchanging their vows and the note, “A lifetime of peace and joy."

Naresh shared the video on Twitter along with the message, “Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us. A sacred bond, Two minds, Three thorns, Seven steps. Seeking your blessings."

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

The news of their wedding comes just three months after Naresh and Pavitra announced that they were getting married this year. On January 1, the couple shared a romantic video in which they shared a kiss while fireworks lit up the skies. The video ended with the announcement that the wedding is going to take place soon.

It has been reported that Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh fell in love during the making of Sammohanam. The couple has been in a relationship for a while now, with Pavitra attending Ghattamaneni family gatherings from time to time. She was also present at the funerals of Krishna, Naresh’s stepfather, and Vijaya Nirmala, his mother. Naresh, who is the half-brother of Mahesh Babu, was married thrice before but the marriages did not work.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pavitra was married to a software engineer but eventually divorced him. She was also in a very public relationship with actor Suchendra Prasad but they separated in 2018.

Read all the Latest Movies News here