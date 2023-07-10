Nargis Fakhri Reveals She'll Never Go Naked For A Project, Says 'I Have A Problem With Nudity'

Nargis Fakhiri might have taken a long sabbatical after starring in films like Rockstar, Main Tera Hero, Madras Café, Housefull 3 and Azhar, but the actress is ready to bounce back with some interesting scripts in her kitty, including her OTT debut with the series Tatlubaaz alongside Divya Agarwal and Dheeraj Dhoopar. While Nargis is open to exploring this new space through unique characters, the actress however revealed in her recent interview that she won’t go nude and that’s where she draws the line.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when she was asked about some of the boundaries that she has in place in the context of OTT platforms, she promptly said, “I would never be naked for a project. I have a problem with nudity." Even though nudity might be out of the picture for her, Nagis wouldn’t mind tackling challenging roles that might belong to a different sexual orientation or unconventional scripts.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t mind that because playing a homosexual or being shown as a woman married to another woman doesn’t bother me. Playing any character for me is part of my job. You’re acting and I think that’s totally fine," she explained.