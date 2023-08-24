Trends :Dream Girl 2Gadar 2 Box OfficeSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Alia Pens Special Note For Kriti After Win, Kangana Reacts to Snub

69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon tells News18 Showsha that she is excited and emotional after winning the National Award; Kangana Ranaut congratulates winners.

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 21:58 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: The announcement for the winners of the 69th National Film Awards 2023 were made on Thursday in New Delhi. Allu Arjun was declared the Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. RRR bagged a National Film Award for the most popular movie, while Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham won Best Hindi Film. R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received a National Film Award for the Best Feature Film.

Aug 24, 2023 21:55 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon Is 'Elated and Overwhelmed'

Kriti Sanon issued a statement mentioning that she is ‘elated, overwhelmed and grateful’ for winning the Best Actress National Award for the movie Mimi. Read her full statement here:

Aug 24, 2023 21:39 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: R Madhavan Says 'A Heartfelt Thank You'

R Madhavan took to the microblogging site X to celebrate the National Award of Rocketry The Nambi Effect. “A Heartfelt “Thank You" to all the jury members of the National Award, @MIB_India Shri @ianuragthakur Ji and all in his team. Thank you for the auspicious, beginning in Cannes. Team Rocketry and @NambiNOfficial. I don’t know what to say. For once Truly speechless," he wrote.

Aug 24, 2023 21:33 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Samantha Calls Alia 'Powerhouse'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also congratulated Alia Bhatt for winning the Best Actress National Award and called her a ‘powerhouse’.

Aug 24, 2023 21:25 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Samantha 'Couldn't Be More Proud' of Allu Arjun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and congratulated Allu Arjun for winning the Best Actor National Award. “Couldn’t be more proud of you," she wrote.

Aug 24, 2023 21:09 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt Is 'So Grateful'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared that she is ‘so grateful’ for winning the Best Actress National Award. Check out her post here:

Aug 24, 2023 21:01 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Varun Tej Viits Allu Arjun's House

Varun Tej visits Allu Arjun’s house to congratulate the Pushpa actor for winning Best Actor National Award. Check out their photo here:

Aug 24, 2023 20:45 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Jr NTR Congratulates Team RRR

Jr NTR took to the microblogging site X and congratulated the team RRR for winning six awards at the National Film Awards 2023. Check out his post here:

Aug 24, 2023 20:37 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal Dedicates Win To Irrfan Khan

Vicky Kaushal dedicates Sardar Udham’s National Awards victory to late actor Irrfan Khan. Khan was supposed to play the lead in the film but he had to back out due to health issues. Irrfan Khan then passed away in April 2020.

Aug 24, 2023 20:34 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Malhotra Is 'Honoured and Humbled'

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared that Shershaah is his first film to have won the National Award. The actor mentioned that he is ‘honoured and humbled’ and wrote, “Thank you and congratulations to our entire team."

Aug 24, 2023 20:30 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal Is 'Eternally Grateful'

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and reacted to Sardar Udham’s National Award win. He mentioned that he is ‘eternally grateful and honoured’.

Aug 24, 2023 20:23 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon Is 'Pinching' Herself

In an exclusive interaction with News18 Showsha, Kriti Sanon reacted to the National Award win and said, “I actually have no words, I am speechless. With everything going on, I am too overwhelmed." Read her full interview here.

Aug 24, 2023 20:18 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: 'Vicky Kaushal Is Happy Win The Win'

Sardar Udham won six awards at the 69th National Film Awards 2023. Following the victory, the film’s director exclusively told News18 Showsha that even Vicky Kaushal is ‘happy’ with the win. “Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham Singh winning big at National Film Awards: I spoke to Vicky Kaushal who is in London and we are all happy with the win. The entire team of Sardar Udham would like to dedicate the win to Irrfan. I will soon speak to Sutupa (Irrfan’s wife)," the director said.

Aug 24, 2023 20:12 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Celebration At Allu Arjun's Home

Allu Arjun is celebrating his historic National Award win. Videos from his house are now going viral on social media. Check out the latest one here:

Aug 24, 2023 20:05 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Anurag Thakur Says 'Yeh Dil Maange More'

Congratulating the Shershaah team for winning the National Award, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur posted on X, “Yeh dil maange more!" was not just a phrase, but the embodiment of Captain Vikram Batra’s fearless spirit." Check out his full post here:

Aug 24, 2023 20:02 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Anurag Thakur Congratulates Vivek Agnihotri

As The Kashmir Files wins the National Award, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur posted on X to congratulate filmmaker Anurag Thakur. Check out his post here:

Aug 24, 2023 19:57 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Vikram Batra's Brother Vishal Congratulates Shershaah Team

Congratulating the Shershaah team for winning the National Award, Vishal Batra told News18 Showsha, “It is a matter of great pride and happiness because this award is not only for the movie but it is also for the valour and the courage of every soldier who gave their lives in the Kargil war. While Vikram has become a legend, it is the sacrifice of the 527 soldiers who have been the unsung heroes. Shershaah also portrays the life that a solider lives while guarding the sovereignty of the country. I am happy to receive so much love and admiration form the entire country who appreciated the the movie so much."

Aug 24, 2023 19:45 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Pushpa Fans Celebrate

Pushpa fans celebrate as Allu Arjun wins Best Actor National Award.

Aug 24, 2023 19:39 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says 'Good Cinema Gets Acknowledged'

“I’m happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, and nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy," said Sanjay Leela Bhansali said as Gangubai Kathiawadi won 5 awards at the 69th National Films Awards 2023.

Aug 24, 2023 19:37 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon Is 'Too Excited, Emotional'

After winning the Best Actress National Award for her film Mimi, Kriti Sanon told News18 Showsha that she is ‘very excited, speechless and emotional’. “I cannot believe it has happened. I am still sinking it in, pinching myself. It is a big moment for me, for my entire family. Mimi has been a very very special film and to get the most prestigious award, the National Award for it, I just cannot thank the jury enough for actually believing that my performace deserved this award," she said.

Aug 24, 2023 19:27 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Watch Highlights Here!

Here are the highlights of 69th National Film Awards. Watch:

Aug 24, 2023 19:21 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Srivalli Aka Rashmika Mandanna Congratulates Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna congratulates Allu Arjun as he wins Best Actor National Award for Pushpa.

Aug 24, 2023 19:18 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Pushpa Music Director DSP Expresses Gratitude

After winning National Award for Pushpa, music composer Devi Sri Prasad told News18 Showsha, “Thank you for this honorable award for Pushpa. It was a pleasure and a challenge to make music for Pushpa. Director Sukumar deserves my gratitude and Allu Arjun deserves my admiration for his outstanding performance that gave life to Pushpa. I also applaud Mythri Movie Makers, Chandrabose, singers, and technicians for their excellent work. This award is dedicated to the fans who have been so generous with their love and praise. Thank you!"

Aug 24, 2023 19:12 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Sardar Udham Star Banita Sandhu Is 'Overwhelmed'

Banita Sandhu is ’emotional and overwhelmed’ as Sardar Udham wins 5 National Awards. “Thank you so much. I just received the news, I’m speechless. I’m emotional and overwhelmed. Just so so proud of be a part of such an incredible team who are being recognised for their immense talent and hard work," she tells News18 Showsha exclusively.

Aug 24, 2023 19:10 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: SS Rajamouli Says 'It Is a SIXERRR'

SS Rajamouli celebrates as RRR wins Best Music Direction, Best Action Direction and Best Choreography National Award.

Aug 24, 2023 19:07 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Kangana Congratulates Winners

Kangana Ranaut congratulates 69th National Film Award winners and writes, ‘jury did their best’. Check out her statement here:

Aug 24, 2023 18:59 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Vivek Agnihotri Dedicates Award To Victims of Terrorism

Vivek Agnihotri issues a video statement as The Kashmir Files wins ‘Best Feature Film On National Integration’ National Award. Watch here:

Aug 24, 2023 18:55 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Jr NTR Congratlates Alia

Jr NTR congratulates Alia as she wins Best Actress National Award for her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The two actors worked together in the film RRR.

Aug 24, 2023 18:53 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Mimi Director Is 'Feeling So Good'

As Mimi stars Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi win National Awards, the film’s director Laxman Utekar has now said that he is ‘feeling so good’. “I’m feeling so good. Kriti did a great job in the film. The kind of hard she has done for the film is incredible. I’m feeling happy for her, Pankaj ji and all of us who have worked on the film. I just spoke to both Kriti and Pankaj ji. They’re extremely elated and excited about the win. Hum sab log bahot hi zyaada khush hai," he told News18 Showsha exclusively.

Aug 24, 2023 18:51 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon Fans Congratulate Actress

Kriti Sanon fans congratulate the actress as she wins the Best Actress National Award for his movie Mimi.

Aug 24, 2023 18:47 IST

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Karan Johar Says 'What An Absolute Honour'

Karan Johar reacts as Shershaah wins the National Award. The Sidharth Malhotra starrer was directed by KJo’s Dharma Productions. Check out his post here:

Karan Johar’s production Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, received the Special Jury Award in the Feature Films category. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration.

