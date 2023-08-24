National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Alia Pens Special Note For Kriti After Win, Kangana Reacts to Snub

Congratulating the Shershaah team for winning the National Award, Vishal Batra told News18 Showsha, “It is a matter of great pride and happiness because this award is not only for the movie but it is also for the valour and the courage of every soldier who gave their lives in the Kargil war. While Vikram has become a legend, it is the sacrifice of the 527 soldiers who have been the unsung heroes. Shershaah also portrays the life that a solider lives while guarding the sovereignty of the country. I am happy to receive so much love and admiration form the entire country who appreciated the the movie so much."