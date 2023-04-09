Navya Nanda Shares Jaya Bachchan's Vintage Pic on Birthday, Calls Nani 'The Real Powerhouse'

Navya Naveli Nanda shares a close bond with her grandmother and actress Jaya Bachchan. While the latter was part of her podcast series last year, Navya often shares pictures with Jaya Bachchan on her social media timeliness. As the veteran actress turned 75th on Saturday, Navya marked the occasion with yet another rare and retro picture of Jaya Bachchan and the netizens couldn’t stop themselves from gushing.

On Saturday, Navya took to her Instagram handle to drop a black and white picture of Jaya Bachchan in her younger days looking as graceful and nonchalant as ever. The actress had donned a big sunglass and a small Hindi on her forehead. She also sported a cap and a saree in the still from 1972 film Shor. As for the caption, Navya Naveli wrote,"Happy birthday Naani (red heart emoji). The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!"

Advertisement

Apart from Sonali Bendre, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and their comments filled with heart emojis, fans too expressed their love for Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. One of them wrote, “Jaya Ji be like kisse puch kar photo liya". Another one commented, “Nani nahi tope ka gola hai. Ek yahi toh hai jo media ko khari khari sunati hai. Btw happy birthday Jaya Ma’am(with red heart emoji)". Someone else said,

“ell said Navya, she is such a great powerhouse and source of inspiration for all of us. She is the living statue of patience, tolerance, and endurance. Many many happy returns of the day Jaya Bachchan ji. We respect you."

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan is going to feature in Karan Johar’s quirky romantic drama flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Navya Nanda runs a women-centric health tech company named Aara Health focused on building, creating, and providing scientifically backed affordable healthcare products and services to women in India.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News