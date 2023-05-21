Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Picturesque Glimpses From Old Ahmedabad, Fans Say, 'You Are So Grounded'

Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most adored star kids of the lot. Despite not venturing into the field of acting, Navya has managed to carve a successful path for herself by becoming an entrepreneur. Recently, Navya had also made her segue in podcasts with her show What the Hell Navya? The star kid who is not only vocal but also likes to relax once in a while recently took a trip to Ahmedabad, giving her fans a glimpse from her outing.

On Sunday, Navya took to her Instagram handle to drop a series of pictures featuring her at Manek Chowk, an iconic spot in Gujrat’s capital. One of the snaps showed Navya sitting on a swing at a traditional open-air courtyard of a heritage building. Other pictures too gave a sneak peek of some old buildings, eateries and lanes situated in the old city. She penned the caption, “Old town Ahmedabad by night (moon emoji)."

Advertisement

Reacting to her wanderlust post, Zoya Akhtar asked, “When are you back?". One of the fans pointed out, “Actually it’s a mukhvas shop of

Manek Chowk with a variety of aftermint and sauf!" Another one commented, “You are such a great person with a great heart! God bless you!" Someone else said, “Wow never knew Ahmedabad can look so beautiful!" A fan also stated, “You are so grounded my doll. Bless you!"

For the unversed, Navya Nanda runs a women-centric health tech company named Aara Health focused on building, creating, and providing scientifically backed affordable healthcare products and services to women in India. During an earlier interaction with Indian Express, when the star kid was asked what made her foray into healthcare, she had revealed, “Aara Health is a women’s healthcare platform that I co-founded with three other women. We know how women’s health is often stigmatised — we shy away from talking about our bodies openly. Even though the four of us come from a privileged background, we realised that it is difficult to connect openly and get access to information and products. That is why we created a platform that we would use — a platform where women feel safe to come and talk about their bodies, health, ask questions and also get access to products."