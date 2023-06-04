Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi Make FIRST Joint Appearance Amid Dating Rumours; Watch Video

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time. Well, nothing has been made official till now. Amid this, they were spotted today at Mumbai airport. In no time, the video went viral.

In the video, shared by Manav Manglani, we can see them coming out of the airport. Both are twinning in a white colour outfits. Siddhant is looking cool in a loose white colour t-shirt paired with joggers pants. Navya, on the other hand, is wearing a white colour crop top and black pants. Both are involved in talking. It is reported they are coming from Goa. Many fans also dropped comments. One of the fans wrote, “@navyananda and @siddhantchaturvedi look so good together and charming together."

Watch the video here:

It is important to note that both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship officially. Speculations of their romance began when they started commenting on each other’s online posts. Post which, they also attended multiple parties together.