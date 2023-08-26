Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Regina Cassandra To Come Together For Anees Bazmee's Thriller?

Nobody nails his characters like Nawazuddin Siddiqui does. The actor has time and again impressed everyone by essaying prominent personalities in Manto and Thackeray. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor is all set to take his acting skills up a notch by playing a transgender woman in his next film Haddi. On the other hand, Regina Cassandra has been phenomenal in Raj & DK’s Farzi along with a slew of stellar movies to her credit like Thalaivii, 1945, Saakini Daakini to name a few. In an interesting development, the two actors might collaborate for an Anees Bazmee project.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the Anees Bazmee film is a thriller. It will be based around the insurance industry in the country. The source shared, “Anees Bazmee has a soft corner for thrillers and he will be presenting Nawaz and Regina starrer to the audiences. The film is already shot and will hit the big screen soon. Regina Cassandra, who has done work down South, will be the female lead of the film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui."

Advertisement

The source added, “Regina plays the part of Shikha, who is an expert in her field. It’s a complex and challenging character, and Regina was excited to be a part of this film."