Nawazuddin Siddiqui had reportedly informed the Bombay High Court that he would withdraw his habeas corpus petition against his estranged wife Aaliya, if he gets to meet his two children. Now in the recent turn of events, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has taken a step forward to settle his dispute with estranged wife Aaliya. The Heropanti 2 actor has drafted certain terms over which he and Aaliya would negotiate.

According to a report by ETimes, even though Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are bound to take the settlement road, the actor has been maintaining his stance that he and Aaliya are divorced. The same will be scrutinized by Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui. He told the portal ETimes that while there is no chance of Aaliya going back to Nawazuddin, the two parents will ensure that they do what’s best for their children. Rizwan revealed, “No, Aaliya will NEVER go back to Nawaz, but they will certainly do the best for their two children together in a mature way. As far as the defamation suit filed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the High Court is concerned, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet, but in any event the suit was filed prior to the settlement proposed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and therefore withdrawal of the same will automatically become an integral part of the settlement."

For the unversed, Siddiqui’s petition stated that his permission was not taken before his children were brought to India from Dubai. Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. The two have levelled several allegations against each other so far. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Later, the actor also claimed that his estranged wife only want money, a charge denied by Aaliya.

Last month, the Bombay High Court also suggested Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya to resolve their issues amicably regarding their children.

