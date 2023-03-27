Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently hitting the headlines for his much-public legal rift with his former wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The trouble in paradise started when Aaliya accused Nawazuddin of abuse and rape, even targeting him for misusing his power, reports some news portals. Now, the tables have turned and Nawazuddin has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-partner and her brother Shamsuddin, seeking a Rs 100 crore compensation for the constant harassment and defamatory remarks thrown at the actor. Nawazuddin’s attorney Sunil Kumar has presented the case to the Justice Riyaz Chagla bench, the hearing of which will be conducted on March 30.

The lawsuit appealed to the court to issue a decree prohibiting Aaliya and her brother from disparaging Nawazuddin in the future. Nawazuddin further urged that both his former wife and Shamsuddin should be directed by the court, not to post any derogatory content on their social media handles. He further prayed that all the prior allegations made by the brother-sister duo be taken down. Nawazuddin’s last request was to receive a public apology from Aaliya and Shamsuddin for defaming him.

Advertisement

Apart from the 100 crore defamation case, Nawazuddin also booked Shamsuddin for cheating and fraud. According to India Today, in 2008, Nawazuddin took Aaliya’s brother under his wings after Shamsuddin claimed that he was jobless. Upon appointing Shamsuddin as the manager, he was entrusted with all the work related to filing income tax returns, auditing, GST payments, and others. Blindly trusting his ex-wife’s brother, Nawazuddin handed all his credit and debit cards, ATM, bank passwords, email ids, and signed checkbooks to Shamsuddin.

In the 2008 petition filed by Nawazuddin, it was reported that Shamsuddin, let alone proving his loyalty, started defrauding him. He went on to purchase a lavish property in Mumbai’s Yari Road, a farmhouse in Shahpur, another residence in Buldhana, accompanied by a fourth residence in Dubai. Shamsuddin also bought 14 vehicles, including Ducatis, Range Rovers, and BMWs in the name of Nawazuddin, without his consent.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin alleged that since he was busy with his projects and work commitments, he was unaware of all these transactions. When Nawazuddin confronted Shamsuddin about this, he pestered Aaliya to file frivolous cases against Nawazuddin, so that his attention got diverted.

Following the incident, Nawazuddin further alleged that he was shocked to find out that Aaliya was previously married to some other person, even though she had earlier claimed to be a single woman.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin asserted that the brother-sister duo misappropriated Rs 21 crore from him. He also claimed that Shamsuddin had access to many of his meetings, which he had been using to capture audio and video discussions. According to the lawsuit, these were extremely private and could not be made public.

When his relationship with Shamsuddin turned sour in 2020, Nawazuddin discharged him from the management duties. After receiving legal notices from the government department, the actor hired a chartered accountant, upon which he learned about the unpaid dues of Shamsuddin, amounting up to Rs 37 crore, which Shamsuddin failed to repay to the government bodies.

Read all the Latest Movies News here