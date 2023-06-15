Nawazuddin Siddiqui Kisses 21-Year-Old Avneet Kaur On Lips In Tiku Weds Sheru, Sparks Controversy

The trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, has sparked a massive backlash over a kissing scene between its lead actors. Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in Bollywood in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

However, Nawazuddin and Avneet’s lip-lock scene in the trailer has shocked a section of netizens, owing to the age gap between the two actors. While Nawazuddin is 49, Avneet turned 21 in October last year. A user wrote, “Can’t defend Nawaz anymore. Bahut ho gaya outsider outsider." Another one said, “Gross also what is up with Nawaaz’s movie choices?" A third user commented, “This is just nasty, Avneet was probably 20 when the shooting of this movie started, she is also highly sexualised in the trailer."