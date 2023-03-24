Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly informed the Bombay High Court that he will withdraw his habeas corpus petition against his estranged wife Aaliya, if he gets to meet his two children. Actor’s lawyer Pradeep Thorat has said that Nawaz’s children were missing school in Dubai and that he was unable to trace them. It is because of this reason that the actor filed the petition.

“That was the only reason that a habeas corpus was filed. I am aware of the limited relief that I can get in this petition. He has not seen his children physically. This is his limited concern. After that I will withdraw the petition," Thorat said as quoted by India Today.

Reacting to this, Aaliya’s lawyer also called the petition pointless and alleged that it was filed with Nawaz’s wife and children were living at his mother’s residence in Mumbai. “My client is willing to settle the matter. But when she is living with the children at the actor’s mother’s residence, then how is it possible that he does not know where they are? He is very much free to meet his children. He is the one who is not meeting them," the lawyer shared.

For the unversed, Siddiqui’s petition stated that his permission was not taken before his children were brought to India from Dubai.

Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. The two have levelled several allegations against each other so far. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Later, the actor also claimed that his estranged wife only want money, a charge denied by Aaliya.

Last month, the Bombay High Court also suggested Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya to resolve their issues amicably regarding their children.

