Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls 'Permission Leni Chahiye Thi' Scene From Gangs Of Wasseypur Was Inspired From His Life

Nobody does character roles better than Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has time and again impressed everyone by essaying prominent personalities in Manto and Thackeray. Now the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor is all set to take his acting skills up a notch with his next film Jogira Sara Ra. While the fans are excited to see their favourite star after a long time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who rose to prominence with Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Gangs Of Wasseypur, gave an interesting trivia about one of the memorable scenes from the film.

The scene where he is sitting next to Huma Qureshi and briefly touches her, only to receive an angry expression from Huma Qureshi and the dialogue ‘Permission leni chahiye thi na?’ became particularly popular when the film was released. Recalling how it was inspired from a real life incident, Nawazuddin shared with Mashable India, “So, on one such day, Anurag remembered a story I’d narrated during the workshops. So, he said, ‘Let’s do it…’ He asked me to sit near a lake, so I sat there and he made Huma Qureshi also sit there, and we did the whole scene in a single take."

He added, “I had a girlfriend, I asked her if we could go to a park, looked around and it was quite empty, so I put my hand on hers. She asked me, ‘Yeh kya hai (what is this)?’ I said, ‘Kuch nahi, haath hai (nothing, it’s my hand)’. She said that it is illegal. As soon as she used the word ‘illegal’, all I could think about is police and court cases, and felt that I had committed a huge mistake."

The actor further reminisced, “Then I asked her, ‘Illegal matlab?’ So, she said, ‘If you wanted to put your hand on mine toh permission leni chaahiye thi na (You should have taken permission)’, and I told her ‘baat toh sahi hai’, and she said, ‘Tomorrow, you will feel like you can touch me anywhere. So, I told her that’s not what I had in mind. Then, she explained to me how, when you visit someone’s house, you knock on their door, you don’t just barge in."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next cinematic venture is director Kushan Nandy’s romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Nawauddin is cast opposite actress Neha Sharma in the film, which is slated to release on May 26. Produced collaboratively by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui under the banners of AA Films, the film’s trailer and songs are already a hit among movie enthusiasts.