Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Main Leads, Junior Artists Eat 'Separately' On Set: 'I Was Dragged Out...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is recognised as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, having achieved success through hard work and perseverance. Coming from a non-filmy background, he faced his own set of challenges on the journey to establish himself in showbiz. However, the actor recently recalled about the difficult experiences he encountered on film sets during his early days, reminiscing the hurdles he had to overcome.

During an interview with BBC Hindi, he also recollected an incident on set when he faced physical assualt for simply wanting to have a meal with the lead actors. Nawazuddin admitted that at that time, his ego drove him, and he couldn’t tolerate the disrespect. When asked if people would mistreat him when he wasn’t as renowned as he is now, he shared, “Of course, thousands of times. Sometimes on set, I would ask the spot boy for water, and he’d completely ignore me. Then you’d have to get it yourself. A lot of productions here segregate the cast and crew during meal times. Junior artists eat separately, the supporting artists have their own space, and the main leads are also separated."

He went on to add that in certain productions, everyone dines together. “On some productions, and I have to credit Yash Raj Films for also doing this, everybody eats together. But a lot of production houses make divisions. I would often try to eat where the main leads were eating, but I’d be dragged out by the collar. I was ego-driven, and I would get angry; I thought actors should be given more respect. And sometimes they’d let me through," he shared.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently had a theatrical release with Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a romantic comedy, which saw him playing a matchmaker helping a girl get rid of her wedding. With the film, he returns to headlining a desi romance a long time after Photograph and Motichoor Chaknachoor (both released in 2019).