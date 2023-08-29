Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wants To Be 'Careful' In Choosing Scripts, Says 'Recent Experiments...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to be careful in choosing scripts. The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie Haddi, has said that his last few ‘experiements’ in terms of movies did not work well and therefore, he wants to choose his scripts wisely.

“I really don’t know what will happen in 2024. But yes, I will be very careful when choosing my scripts. I will choose the scripts wisely now, as some experiments did not go as planned for me. I will try to do only good films now," Nawazuddin Siddiqui told news agency IANS.

The trailer of Nawaz’s Haddi was released recently which revealed that in the film Siddiqui will be seen in dual roles, one of which portrays a transgender character. Helmed by director Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is being jointly produced by Zee Studios, Radhika Nanda, and Sanjay Saha. Besides Siddiqui, the film will also star Ila Arun and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. While Haddi will be released on the OTT platform Zee5 on September 7, Nawaz also has a film titled Section 108 in his pipeline. Taking about the same, the actor told the news agency, “It is an amazing story. It is an investigative thriller. My character in the film is very interesting. We will start shooting for the film next month."