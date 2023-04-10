Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Children Ordered To Return To Dubai By Court; Actor, Aaliya To Join Them

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya’s children have been asked to return to Dubai and continue with their studies by the court. The actor and his estranged wife’s divorce case has been in court for a while now. The actor had previously stated that due to the family’s issues, his daughter Shora Siddiqui andYaani Siddiqui. In a hearing on Monday, the court ordered the children to return to Dubai and asked the parents to join them.

Speaking with the media on Monday after the court hearing, Nawazuddin and Aaliya’s lawyers said that there were ‘certain compliance issues that were to be ironed out between the two parties, which was discussed in the chamber hearing.’ The court has ordered that the children be sent to Dubai for studies in the next two to three days.

They added that Aaliya has been asked to join the children in Dubai. The actor has also been asked to join them, as and when he is done with his shoots. The next hearing will take place on Wednesday.

Last week, it was reported that Nawazuddin’s daughter Shora has expressed her unwillingness to return claiming that she will be bullied there. A source told the Times Of India that Shora wants to stay with Aaliya. “Shora feels she will be bullied there. This entire incident has taken a toll on her and Aaliya has been taking her to therapy sessions, too. Shora wants to stay with her mother but the matter is still pending before the court," the source claimed.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. The two have levelled several allegations against each other so far. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Later, the actor also claimed that his estranged wife only want money, a charge denied by Aaliya. The Bombay High Court had earlier also asked the two to sort out their issues mutually.

