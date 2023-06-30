Trends :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Asked Mom Aaliya About Her New Boyfriend; Bigg Boss OTT Fame Reveals

Earlier this month, Aaliya Siddiqui introduced her new-lover to the world by dropping a picture with him on social media.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 10:13 IST

Aaliya Siddiqui reveals her daughter asked her about her new-lover. (Photo: Instagram)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former wife Aaliya has opened up about how her daughter Shora’s reaction to her new relationship. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame revealed how Shora asked her about the new man in her life and even shared that she would respect her mother for whatever decision she takes.

“My daughter had asked about him, I told her there is nothing like that. She even told me that she will respect me if I tell her the truth. I will tell my daughter for sure but this is not the right time. There is always a right time for such things but this is not the time," Aaliya told Bollywood Bubble.

Earlier this month, Aaliya introduced her new-lover to the world by dropping a picture with him on social media. “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?" she had written.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Aaliya also denied plans of getting married again and claimed, “Its just a friendship". Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former wife further argued that she just wanted a “companionship, friendship, someone to spend time with".

Aaliya Siddiqui was previously married to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Before entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, their divorce battle caught everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. However, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress denied the charges and claimed that Aaliya only wanted money.

Chirag Sehgal

first published: June 30, 2023, 10:13 IST
last updated: June 30, 2023, 10:13 IST
