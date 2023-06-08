Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Gets Candid About Her New Love, 'He Has Nothing To'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui is in love and she is not shying away from accepting it in public. Aaliya Siddiqui recently introduced her new-found love to the world by sharing a mushy photo with a mystery man on her Instagram account. Now in a fresh interview, Aaliya clarified that her new boyfriend has no connection to her estrangement from Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

During a conversation with ETimes, Aaliya reveals that she is in a happy place, “No one can judge my character on the basis of how happy I feel. I filed for divorce two years ago, long before I met my companion (the man she shared a picture with on Instagram earlier this week), so he has nothing to do with my broken marriage has ended, but we talk for the sake of our kids. I want Nawaz to do well in life. Our divorce case is still on I have struggled for 19 years. Had I been calculative about these things, I wouldn’t have shared about my (new) relationship on social media… I was mentally exhausted. I have finally moved on and I am in a happy space."

She added, “He is Italian and works in the IT sector. We met in Dubai a year ago at a common friend’s party and hit it off. He was the one who approached me and we got talking. He is intelligent, simple, extremely respectful, loving and caring. He was a huge emotional support to me in this past year. He wants me to grow in life and be less conscious. He makes me wonder… kaash yeh mujhe pehle mila hota. Though he is more comfortable speaking in French and Italian, while I speak Hindi, our common language of communication is English. So, now he is learning Hindi and teaches me his languages. He wants to visit India soon."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s public spat over their divorce grabbed many headlines. It began when she accused her estranged husband of abuse. She even verbally attacked him for allegedly misusing his power. Earlier, Aaliya had claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Aaliya also revealed that she already applied for divorce but the court asked the former couple to settle things outside the legal purview.