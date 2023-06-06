Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya Finds Love Months After Divorce, Says 'Don't I Have Right...?'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui is in love and she is not shying away from accepting it in public. Aaliya Siddiqui on Monday introduced her new-found love to the world by sharing a mushy photo with a mystery man on her Instagram account.

Sharing the picture, Aaliya Siddiqui wrote, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?"

Who Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s Lover?

Aaliya Siddiqui has moved on in her life. She told The Times of India in an interview that she shares “more than friendship" with the mystery man, who hails from Italy. The two reportedly met in Dubai.

What Happened Between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s public spat over their divorce grabbed many headlines. It began when she accused her estranged husband of abuse. She even verbally attacked him for allegedly misusing his power. Earlier, Aaliya had claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Aaliya also revealed that she already applied for divorce but the court asked the former couple to settle things outside the legal purview.