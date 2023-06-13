Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife, Aaliya On Her New Man: He Gave Me Emotional Support

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has given love another chance. She recently introduced her new-found beau and made her relationship official on social media. While she has not revealed the mystery man’s name yet, Aaliya shared that he is someone who has given her ‘immense emotional support’. She also revealed that he didn’t really know that Nawaz is an actor.

In an interview with ETimes, she shared, “I would still like to hold back his name. I uploaded a picture with him. He is someone whom I said earlier, has given me immense emotional support."

Aaliya revealed that she met him at a friend’s party. “He was frequently looking at me. I could sense that he was liking me. But even I quite liked him there itself. He was sitting very quietly in a corner and speaking very gracefully with every guest. And, I quite liked his face; he has good features."

When asked, did they speak at the party, she shared, No, not at the party. It happened much after that". She further added, “Well, he asked for my number from my friend. She gave it to him and then called me to ask if it was okay. I said ‘No problem’. After some time, I got a call from him."

Aaliya also added, “he said he loves my eyes and he was attracted to me. So far, after my issues with Nawaz, many men had proposed a relationship and/or marriage. But I could never feel with them what I felt with this person. I don’t know how but I could make out that he is not trying to take advantage of me".

She also shared that his call came a year ago. And that they ‘kept talking on the phone’. “And then, I was in Mumbai for a few months. The phone conversations continued and we decided that we should meet when I reach Dubai back".

She added, that it was he who asked her out and they have been dating since then. “We go to cafes and chat, we sit at restaurants and eat together. He stays alone in Dubai and he is very focused on his work. That’s another quality that I admire in him. He is settled in Dubai, and has his visa for 3 year."