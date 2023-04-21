Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya Thanks Him for Playing 'Small Part' in Her Film 'Holy Cow' | Exclusive

Sanjay Mishra starrer satirical comedy Holy Cow directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Aaliya Siddiqui hit the screens in August last year. Based on the story of a Muslim man whose cow goes missing, it had a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (April 19). The film also has a cameo by Aaliya’s estranged husband, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In an exclusive chat with News18, she thanks him for making time for her film and choosing to play a small part in it. “To play the part of a cop, we needed Nawaz and he knew that. He gave us his time and that’s how we cast him in the film," she says.

She reveals that the decision regarding casting actors was jointly taken by her and Sai. “Every decision pertaining to the film was taken by the director and me. I loved the idea of the film. Sai Kabir has worked on many films. He did Revolver Rani (2014) with Kangana (Ranaut) and is doing a film with Nawaz now called Tiku Weds Sheru. The script [of Holy Cow] was very good. And we both decided on the cast," she explains.

So, what made her not cast Nawazuddin in the primary role? “This film didn’t require any star face. It needed strong performances by some very good actors. Sanjay Mishra ji has done an incredible job. Mukesh Bhatt, Sadiya Siddiqui and Tigmanshu Dhulia put in their heart and soul into the film," says Aaliya. The producer further adds, “It’s a very relevant film. Every filmmaker across the board wants to cast a star in their films. But sometimes a film requires solid performances."

Holy Cow opened to mostly positive responses from the critics. Quiz her about the reactions that the digital release of the film received and she says, “I don’t know the response to the film yet because I’m in Dubai. Having said that, when the film released in theatres, we received some great feedback. The reviews were great and the audience loved it. It has received a good platform with Amazon Prime Video. I’m waiting for more people to watch it and give their feedback."

Having forayed into film production, Aaliya tells us that she is now venturing into direction and has already completed shooting for her first directorial. Without divulging much, she says, “I’ve shot for a film which I’ll be sending to Cannes (Film Festival) next year." She is also producing a film based on a popular folk singer. Sharing an update on it, she informs, “I’m making a film on Teejan Bai. She’s a Pandavani folk singer who received the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan. I’ve bought the rights to make the film. There’s still some time before we start shooting. The script is ready and we’ve narrated it to the actors and the director. Once the final paperwork gets done, we will announce it."

A while back, reports started doing the rounds that Nawazuddin will be a part of the film too. Clearing the air, Aaliya says, “Nawaz was never doing the film. But he spoke about it in an interview because he’s a big fan of Teejan ji." Would she like to work with him in the future? “I would want to. But let’s see," she says.

On a related note, Aaliya and Nawazuddin were recently in news for a public spat where the former accused him of raping her and trying to use his power to take custody of their children, Shora and Yaani. Following this, Nawazuddin filed a defamation lawsuit against her and brother-in-law Shamsuddin, seeking a Rs 100 crore compensation for the constant harassment and defamatory remarks thrown at the actor. In April this year, their lawyers stated that Aaliya has been asked to join the children in Dubai, where they are continuing their studied. The Heropanti 2 (2022) and Photograph (2019) actor has also been asked to join them, as and when he is done with his shoots.

