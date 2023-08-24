Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Menacing Avatar In Haddi Trailer Leaves Internet Stunned

Every time Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears in a movie or a web series, it is considered a masterclass in acting. The actor has time and again impressed everyone with his versatility by performing different characters in the best way possible. Taking his acting skills up a notch higher, Nawazuddin is all set to enthral the audience with his next film titled Haddi. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the film, in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing a transgender. The menacing avatar of Nawazuddin in the film broke the Internet. One of the most anticipated trailers of the year, Haddi’s Glimpse delves into the life of a rookie transgender. He comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and gets into a war with a mighty powerful gangster-turned-politician to take revenge for his family.

Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, Haddi is a revenge drama based on the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city. Haddi is set to release on September 7. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, the excitement of fans has been at an all-time high. It is the never-seen-before transgender avatar of Nawazuddin that has left fans in awe and disbelief.