Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has levelled fresh allegations against the actor, calling him an ‘irresponsible father’. On Wednesday, Aaliya issued a statement as a reply to Nawaz’s open letter which was released earlier this month. In her statement, Aaliya alleged that Nawaz’s male manager hugged their daughter ‘inappropriately’ several times even after objections.

“The fact is that as an irresponsible father, ‘you sent my minor daughter to another country with your male manager and made them stay in (one hotel unit) without my knowledge and consent. Your male manager, during this period, hugged my minor daughter multiple times in an inappropriate manner and all of this was done despite her expressed objections. You cannot deny that those acts were done by your manager when neither me nor you were around," a part of her statement read.

“You still claimed to trust him blindly and when, as a biological mother, I objected to what happened, you threw your weight around and threatened to take over us today," Aaliya added. She also claimed that she has several evidences to prove her allegations.

Advertisement

In her statement, Aaliya also accused Nawazuddin of using his ‘money and political power’ to file a case against her. She even accused cops of being biased towards the actor.

“You never cared about the children or me," she wrote and further added, “you never spoke to me and instead asked your mother to kick me out of the bungalow, as you did not wish to meet me". Read Aaliya Siddiqui’s full statement here:

Aaliya’s statement comes days after Nawazuddin Siddiqui also issued an open letter claimed that ocial media and the press are enjoying his character assassination on the basis of one-sided and manipulated videos. “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express," a part of his note read.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in his recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared that he is worried about his kids and added that he just wants them to go to school.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier also, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Last month, the Bombay High Court also suggested Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya to resolve their issues amicably regarding their children.

Read all the Latest Movies News here