Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Visit Their Deity Temple In Kumbakonam; Pics Go Viral

South’s ‘it’ couple – Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan – are one of the most sought-after celebrities in the country. No wonder, they are paparazzi’s darling. On Wednesday morning, the couple was spotted at the Trichy airport, leaving for their deity temple in the Kumbakonam district on the auspicious occasion of Panguni Uthiram. Nayanthara donned a comfy monochrome pullover whereas Vignesh sported a blue tee, white jacket and paired it with jeans.

Nayanthara, however, later changed into a white kurta. From Trichy airport, the duo reportedly took the road to reach their deity temple in the Kumbakonam district in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu to offer prayers and perform a special puja. They were not accompanied by their twin boys - Uyir and Ulag.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the couple has visited the temple. They have sought blessings at the temple many times over the years. In fact, the couple had visited the temple right before tying the knot in 2022. It was last year in June that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their immediate families and close friends from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth among others. Four months later, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.

Only recently, while attending an award function in Chennai, Nayanthara revealed the full names of her twin boys. Speaking at the event, she said, “My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan."

Later, Vignesh also shared some adorable family pictures on his Instagram handle and revealed that ‘N’ in his sons’ names stands for Nayanthara’s initials.

