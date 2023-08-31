Trends :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Nayanthara Joins Instagram, Reveals Her Twins' Faces in First Post; Follows Only 5 People

Nayanthara joins Instagram.
Nayanthara joins Instagram.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 11:38 IST

Chennai, India

Nayanthara makes her Instagram debut. The actress joined the platform just an hour before Jawan trailer released.

Lady superstar of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara has joined Instagram. The actress made her debut on the social media platform just an hour before the Jawan trailer dropped. The actress joined the platform on August 31 and the first post she shared featured her twin sons. At the time of reporting, Nayanthara had 12.8K followers and followed five only Instagram accounts, including her husband Vignesh Shivan, Shah Rukh Khan and Michelle Obama.

As her first post, Nayanthara shared a video in which she walked with swag while she held on to her twins. The theme song of Jailer played in the background as she made a mass appearance in the video. If her Instagram debut wasn’t a reason enough to celebrate, Nayanthara revealed the faces of her twin sons in the video, making the video extra special. She shared the video with the caption, “Naan vandhutaen nu sollu….😎 (Tell them I have come)."

The video received much love from everyone, including Vignesh Shivan. Taking to the comments, Vignesh wrote, “My uyirs ❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome to IG 😘😘😘😘."

    first published: August 31, 2023, 11:37 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 11:38 IST
