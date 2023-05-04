Nayanthara Looks Simply Elegant In White As She Gets Papped; Fans Say 'Waiting For Jawan'

South star Nayanthara was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. She was sporting an elegant all-white suit. In videos and photos clicked by the paparazzi, the ‘Lady Superstar’ is seen walking past the paparazzi and waving at them. However, what has grabbed fans’ attention is her neck tattoo. As per several reports, Nayanthara got the tattoo after tying the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Not only this, but many also started speculating if she flew to Mumbai for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan shoot.

Soon after the video was shared online, users flooded the comments section by praising her airport look. A fan wrote, “Loved the dressings & her decent & elegant look". But several fans pointed out her “classy tattoo," wondering what that actually means. A user commented, “Oh yeah real classy tattoo on the back of her neck." Another wrote, “That tattoo though (red heart eye emoticons)."

Advertisement

Nayanthara’s recent visit to Mumbai has also sparked excitement for her upcoming movie Jawan, wherein she will share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. As one user commented, “For Jawan shoot." Another wrote, “Waiting to see u in Jawan". A few wondered if the makers have begun the promotions of one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. It must be noted, Atlee’s directorial, which is touted to be an action thriller, will mark her Bollywood debut, and currently, the actress is reportedly busy shooting the same.

It was on Monday too that Nayanthara was clicked by the paparazzi. Yet again, the actress was seen carrying an effortless look in a simple mustard salwar suit. However, on that day, she was spotted adding a bit more glam to her look by accessorising herself with black sunglasses.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s Connect, which was released last year in December. The actress is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Jawan, which is expected to release on June 12. It is speculated that fans can see Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone essaying cameo roles in the movie.

Apart from this, Nayanthara has also commenced shooting for her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75, which is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa. The movie will also feature Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy and Poornima Ravi in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here