Nayanthara Moved to Tears After Vignesh Shivan Surprises Her on Wedding Anniversary, Watch Video

Nayanthara breaks down with the surprise Vignesh Shivan had in store for her on their first wedding anniversary. The actress married the filmmaker last year, on June 9, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Just their wedding, the first wedding anniversary celebration was also private. However, Vignesh gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations and revealed that he arranged for a flutist, who is also his childhood friend, Naveen Kumar, to play songs for Nayanthara. This includes a song from their first film together, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

In the video, Nayanthara was visibly surprised and moved when Naveen walked into the room with his flute. He played the songs Kannana Kanne from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Naan Pizhai from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nayanthara held Vignesh close as Naveen played and even appeared to be tearing up with the surprise.

Sharing the video, Vigesh wrote, “Our simple yet special moments ☺️❤️ it was a very intimate celebration for our first anniversary wit near and dear ones 🙂 the pick of em all Thank You my best friend from the Age of 12 ! Navin! I have grown wit u ! Playing drums on the same stage with you , Heard you play in numerous stages and stages of my life ! But this stage is the most memorable and special of em all da ! Love you and thank you for making us feel blessed totally touched & moved."

“@flutenavin being the legend you are ! And being the friend u r to me is always an honour for me machan:) love you & thank you for coming," the director added.