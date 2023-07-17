Nayanthara Ready for Action in New Jawan Poster, Shah Rukh Khan Calls Her 'Thunder Before Storm'

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the new poster of Jawan and this time, it features Nayanthara. Playing what seems to be a police official in the film, Nayanthara is seen sporting a gun in her hand in the new poster. The actress is seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses and covered in a protective gear. She seems ready to unleash the action. Along with Tamil’s lady superstar, the poster featured the lines, “Ready or not… She’s got the glock."

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, SRK shared the poster and wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Advertisement

In the prevue that was released last week, Nayanthara slayed in a chic look as she makes a smashing entry wearing a trench coat over a white shirt. She appeared to be playing a police official. In another scene, we see her donning a stunning yellow saree paired with beautiful jhumkas. Jawan marks Nayanthara’s first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

Raving about her debut, Nayanthara’s husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan had said, “How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug hatss off! Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin O dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan."