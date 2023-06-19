Nayanthara To Reunite With Nandamuri Balakrishna For Their Fourth Project Together

Nandamuri Balakrishna has achieved great success with his last film Veerasimha Reddy, which has propelled his career and opened doors to several new projects. Currently, he is collaborating with acclaimed director Anil Ravipudi on a movie called Bhagwant Kesari.

The shooting for this film is progressing rapidly, featuring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Sree Leela in an important role. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Bhagwant Kesari, which is scheduled to hit the screens during Dussehra 2023.

On the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday, his upcoming venture has been announced with an official statement. Balayya Babu will be starring in a movie directed by K.S. Ravindra aka Bobby, with Naga Vamsi producing it under the banner of Sitara Entertainments.

As per reports, popular actress Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Balayya. It is said that the film unit has successfully convinced Nayanthara to come on board. In the past, Balakrishna and Nayanthara have worked together in three different films - Simha, Sri Rama Rajyam, and Jai Simha. If this combination is officially confirmed, it will mark their fourth collaboration.

Nayanthara, who tied the knot with director Vignesh Sivan last year, has been balancing her personal and professional life remarkably. Despite her marriage, Nayanthara remains actively engaged in the film industry. She has been juggling projects not only in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam but also in Hindi.

She will be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film is scheduled for a September release.