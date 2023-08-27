Trends :Armaan MalikJagadeeswaranJawan Dream Girl 2 Box OfficeNayanthara
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Hug and Kiss Their Twin Boys As They Celebrate Their First Onam, See Viral Pics

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 13:04 IST

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 last year. They welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred knot last year and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Onam, the proud parents shared a bundle of happy moments that featured their little ones. Sharing the pictures, Vignesh penned a heartwarming note, which read, “First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam #GodBless As the festival starts early here ! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

Have a look at the photos :

In the photos, both Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen sitting with their boys. They hugged and kissed them, as they offered their prayers and sat for the meal. They were seen sitting on the floor, while the Onam delicacies were served to them on the banana leaf.

Vignesh also shared a couple of dreamy pictures with Nayanthara too. He wrote, “In our very simple, beautiful life ! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special ❤️ ONAM festivities begin here ❤️ with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss ❤️ wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM ❤️."

Have a look at the photos :

    • Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 last year. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

    Meanwhile, on the work front Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film Jawan, where she would be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi for the same. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in the film’s new song Chaleya is receiving a lot of love from the audience. The star-studded cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyam.

    first published: August 27, 2023, 13:04 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 13:04 IST
