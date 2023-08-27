Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Hug and Kiss Their Twin Boys As They Celebrate Their First Onam, See Viral Pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred knot last year and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Onam, the proud parents shared a bundle of happy moments that featured their little ones. Sharing the pictures, Vignesh penned a heartwarming note, which read, “First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam #GodBless As the festival starts early here ! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

In the photos, both Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen sitting with their boys. They hugged and kissed them, as they offered their prayers and sat for the meal. They were seen sitting on the floor, while the Onam delicacies were served to them on the banana leaf.

Vignesh also shared a couple of dreamy pictures with Nayanthara too. He wrote, “In our very simple, beautiful life ! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special ❤️ ONAM festivities begin here ❤️ with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss ❤️ wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM ❤️."

