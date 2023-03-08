Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan became parents to twin sons in October, last year. At the time, Vignesh took to Twitter and announced the news with pictures of their newborn babies. The couple dated for almost several years before tying the knot on June 9, 2022. Of late, the couple has shared a slew of pictures of their adorable little munchkins on social media, but they haven’t revealed the face of their babies, yet. The duo’s fans are super excited to catch a glimpse of their little ones, and much to their fans’ surprise, the couple has finally made their first public appearance with their twins!

On Wednesday, popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video in which Nayanthara and Vignesh are seen holding their babies as they cover their faces while posing for the cameras. Their twin sons are seen twinning in red checkered dungarees, while Nayanthara is seen donning a pair of ripped denim and a matching t-shirt. Vignesh, on the other hand, is seen sporting a green shirt and black denim pants. The star parents are seen carrying their little munchkins with utmost care as they make their first public appearance. Fans are super excited to see them.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

Soom after the clip was shared, fans started dropping heart emoticons in the comments section and shower love on the Jawan actress. One of the fans wrote, “Heroine of our JAWAN 🔥," another added, “Nice couple." A third fan added, “She is soo pretty 😍😍😍."

In an October 2022 post, Vignesh took to Twitter and announced the news of arrival of their twins along with pictures of their newborn babies. The pictures feature Nayanthara and Vignesh kissing and adoring their twins. While they didn’t reveal the face of the little ones, they offered a close look at their tiny feet. Sharing them, the filmmaker wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa.We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam."

Advertisement

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Chennai. It was an intimate wedding with their close friends and selected guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Rajinikanth among others.

The couple initially wanted to marry in Tirupati; but since they were unable to do so, the couple reportedly invited priests from Tirupati to perform their wedding rituals. Post their wedding, theyjetted off to Thailand.

Advertisement

Nayanthara will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. It is currently being filmed and is slated to release this year. She was last seen in GodFather.

Read all the Latest Movies News here