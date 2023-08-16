Nayanthara's Jawan To Lock Horns With Anushka Shetty Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty At Box Office

In a remarkable clash of two South Indian female superstars, Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty, the silver screen is set to light up on September 7th as their highly anticipated films go head-to-head. Nayanthara’s captivating performance in Jawan, where she stars opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan, will take on Anushka Shetty’s much-awaited Telugu venture, Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty.

Anushka’s Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty was initially slated for an earlier release, but a delay in post-production work prompted a rescheduling, aligning its launch with the star-studded Jawan release. This strategic move adds a new layer of excitement, considering the significant buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s lead role, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year.

The clash becomes all the more intriguing with the diverse offerings from both films. Jawan stands as a full-fledged Hindi feature boasting a power-packed ensemble including Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, and, of course, the magnetic presence of Shah Rukh Khan. The recent release of the song Chaleya from the film created a wave of adoration, particularly for the fresh chemistry brewing between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Fans are especially thrilled about Nayanthara’s portrayal of a fierce cop, which was unveiled in the movie’s poster.