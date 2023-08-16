Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Nayanthara's Jawan To Lock Horns With Anushka Shetty Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty At Box Office

Nayanthara's Jawan To Lock Horns With Anushka Shetty Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty At Box Office

Anushka Shetty will clash with Nayanthara on September 7th on the silver screen.
Anushka Shetty will clash with Nayanthara on September 7th on the silver screen.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 18:29 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Advertisement

Both the films Jawan and Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty are scheduled to hit theatres on September 7, which is a clash between two highly anticipated movies.

In a remarkable clash of two South Indian female superstars, Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty, the silver screen is set to light up on September 7th as their highly anticipated films go head-to-head. Nayanthara’s captivating performance in Jawan, where she stars opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan, will take on Anushka Shetty’s much-awaited Telugu venture, Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty.

Anushka’s Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty was initially slated for an earlier release, but a delay in post-production work prompted a rescheduling, aligning its launch with the star-studded Jawan release. This strategic move adds a new layer of excitement, considering the significant buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s lead role, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year.

The clash becomes all the more intriguing with the diverse offerings from both films. Jawan stands as a full-fledged Hindi feature boasting a power-packed ensemble including Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, and, of course, the magnetic presence of Shah Rukh Khan. The recent release of the song Chaleya from the film created a wave of adoration, particularly for the fresh chemistry brewing between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Fans are especially thrilled about Nayanthara’s portrayal of a fierce cop, which was unveiled in the movie’s poster.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Meanwhile, Anushka’s upcoming Telugu project, Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty, marks a significant return to the silver screen after her hiatus since 2020. The film, helmed by director Mahesh Babu P, boasts a stellar cast featuring Keshav Deepak, Abhinav Gomatam, Jayasudha, Koushik Mahata, Vinni Mobstaz, Nassar, and several other talented actors. V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Yogesh Sudhakara Mallineni, and Pramod Uppalapati come together as the producers behind this intriguing romantic comedy.

    Despite the simultaneous release, industry insiders are optimistic that the clash won’t dent the prospects of either film. Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty is poised to deliver its distinct charm as a romantic comedy, while Jawan promises the adrenaline rush of an action thriller. As audiences today are discerning in their choices, predictions remain speculative until both films grace the theatres.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 18:29 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 18:29 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App