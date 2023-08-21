Nazriya Nazim's 9th Wedding Anniversary Post For Fahadh Faasil Screams Love

South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil and his wife-actress Nazriya Nazin Fahadh are arguably one of the cutest couples. Fahadh is known to be a private person who prefers to remain tight-lipped about his personal life. In fact, the Vikram actor makes once in a blue moon appearance on social media as well. However, unlike Fahadh, Nazriya is an active social media user, who never fails to drop pictures with her hubby, sharing deets about her personal endeavours. Today, August 21, marks a special day for Fahadh and Nazriya as the lovebirds are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. On the joyous occasion, Nazriya shared an adorable picture with Fahadh on Instagram commemorating nine years of togetherness.

Giving the caption a miss, Nazriya Nazim simply added a white heart emoji to the post. The adorable picture captured Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in the same frame, sporting beaming smiles. Their pet Shitzu also made an appearance in the photo. From what could be made out of the picture, it seemed that Nazriya was dressed in a white outfit. Fahadh, on the other hand, donned a solid purple shirt. Nazriya held the furry canine affectionately in her arms while Fahadh wrapped his hand around his wife fondly. Nazriya also tagged Fahadh’s sibling Farhaan Faasil in the snap, indicating that the picture was clicked by Farhaan.

Actress Aparna Balumurali reacted to the adorable photograph in the comments, dropping two red heart emojis. Farhaan Faasil wished her brother and sister-in-law a “Happy Anniversary." Fans of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim also showered them with love, with an admirer even requesting that the pair sign up for “One rom-com together."

Fahadh Faasil who does not have an Instagram account also wished Nazriya Nazim a happy wedding anniversary on his Facebook handle. He uploaded a picture with his beau which appeared to have been taken when the duo embarked on a vacation together. Both of them had their back turned away from the camera and wore similar caps. While Fahadh was dressed in a navy blue shirt, Nazriya sported a casual white shirt. The couple was captured admiring the pristine view of a glistening lake, lush greenery, and a monument-like structure ahead. “Thank you for the love. Thank you for the life. 9 years of US," read Fahadh’s lovely caption.