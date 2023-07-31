MEA Takes Action Against Pak Journo Who Claimed Celina Jaitly 'Slept' With Feroz Khan, Fardeen Khan

Actress Celina Jaitly on Sunday took to Twitter to inform that the National Commission of Women has taken cognizance of her complaint against Pakistani journalist Umair Sandu, who alleged on his Twitter account that Celina was the “only actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroz Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times."

Celina further revealed said that the Ministry for External Affairs has raised the issue with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and sought “an immediate investigation and action" after the NCW wrote a letter addressed to the Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs.

Sharing a picture of a letter that the MEA sent to the NCW in its response after receiving the complaint, Celina wrote, “A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen, in addition he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria. My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour. The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border. I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India. @NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs

@MEAIndia for initiating necessary action in the matter. The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter. The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident."