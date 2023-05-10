Neena Gupta Warns People For Calling Her Hindi Medium; Says ‘Khabardar...’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta on Wednesday slammed those people mocking her for speaking Hindi. She took to her social media handle and expressed her annoyance with people who use the Hindi medium term for her. The actress said that she is proud to be Hindi-medium.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a video in which she is seen sitting on a beach with a picturesque view behind her. Neena is heard saying, “Humare desh mein na kuch terms hoti hai, jaise ‘Arey yeh toh TV actor hai’. Ek term hota hai ‘yeh toh Hindi-medium hai’, aur ek term hoti hai ‘Arey haath se kha rahi hai, chee! Churi-kaate se nahi kha rahi hai’. Mujhe bahot baar bolte hain ‘Hindi-medium hai’ kyunki main achi Hindi bolti hoon, kyunki yeh meri matrabhasha hai. Toh main yeh kehna chaah rahi hu ki isme hume kabhi sharam nahi karni chahiye. I am proud to be ‘Hindi-medium’. I am proud to eat and dress up the way I want to. And I am proud to be called a TV actor. Hum kayin baar gussa ho jate hai ki hume ‘Hindi-medium’ kaha, ya apne aap ko neecha samajhne lag jate hai. I am proud to be what I am, if I feel from inside that I am doing the right thing. Am I right?"

The veteran actress captioned the video as ‘Khabardar Hindi medium bola toh."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Fans were also seen lauding the actress and also agreed with her. One of the fans wrote, “Yes absolutely. I don’t understand these stars who want their children to act in Hindi films but always spoke to them in English at home. Why would they do that? You live in India, you want them to act in Hindi films, why would you not teach them the language?" Another wrote, “Spain talks in their language Spanish , Italy in Italian , France in French then why can’t Indians talk in Hindi."

On the work front, Neena was last seen in Uunchai opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’, which also has Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan.