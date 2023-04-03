Neethu Shetty’s Hilarious Marriage Prank Leaves Netizens In Splits

Neethu Shetty is one of the most prominent faces in the Kannada film industry. Apart from Kannada-language films, Neethu has also worked in numerous Tulu and Malayalam-language movies as well. Some of her best-known films include Gaalipata, Joke Falls, Paaru I Love You, and Mombathi among others. On April 1, Neethu’s admirers became acquainted with another hilarious side of the Kannada star. The 34-year-old took social media users by a shocking surprise after she shared her wedding video on Facebook. But what transpired later, revealed that it was actually a prank, that Neethu had pulled off with her tricky approach on the occasion of April Fool’s Day.

“Video of my wedding for all of you… Bless us," captioned Neethu on Facebook, adding a prayer emoji. Along with her post, she also dropped a YouTube link, leading netizens to assume that it was Neethu’s marriage video with her mysterious man. But, upon clicking the YouTube link, social media users were taken aback.

The link took netizens to a short video excerpt of the April Fool Banaya song from the 1964 film April Fool. The music video captured legendary Bollywood stars Biswajit Chatterjee and Saira Banu engaged in the same frame. Biswajit, who plays the role of Asok in the film can be seen pranking Saira Banu with a big box in his hands.

As is evident, Neethu’s harmless prank, made the Internet population come up with rib-tickling reactions. While one user joked, “Did you like the diamond necklace I gifted you?" another seemingly close associate of Neethu quipped, “If you really got married and I didn’t get an invite, I would have been really angry." “Wow. Joke of the century" noted a third individual.

Neethu Shetty might not have a long list of films to her name, but her on-screen characters have left a lasting impact on the masses. Her compelling performances have made her one of the sought-after actresses in the film world. She has shared screen space with high-profile actors including Ramesh Aravind, V. Ravichandran, Mohanlal, and Ananth Nag.

Earlier, the actress opened up about getting body shamed after undergoing plastic surgery. According to a report by ETimes, in a chat show, Neethu revealed that she opted for plastic surgery to reduce her weight after being influenced by others who have undergone a similar procedure. But she did not get the desired results as the surgery heavily affected her metabolism, resulting in her weight gain.

