Neeti Mohan's Rendition Of Korean Song 'Stay With Me' From Goblin Leaves Audience Stunned

The admiration for South Korean culture and K-pop has reached extraordinary heights in India. People openly express their love for various Korean artists. Seeing the fans’ passion, a special event was held in New Delhi to celebrate 50 years of Diplomatic Relations between Korea and India. The event featured performances by prominent artists like MUSTB, Heung and the girl group Girl Crush. Adding an Indian touch, singer Neeti Mohan captured the hearts of the audience with her vocals. Everyone’s jaw dropped when Neeti started singing Stay With Me from the Korean Drama Goblin and the video of her performance has gone viral. The audience could be heard cheering for her.

K-Pop fan club shared the clip on their Instagram page, Desi Kpopper and wrote, “Neeti Mohan’s surprise performance of Goblin OST Stay With Me left everyone shocked and awestruck when she covered the song perfectly in her beautiful voice," and asked the singer, “When is the full version dropping?"

Advertisement

The evening turned even more delightful after Neeti Mohan pleasantly surprised K-Pop fans by interacting with them in the Korean language. She perfectly said things like Hello, Nice to meet you, My name is Neeti Mohan, Welcome to India and Thank you. This unexpected surprise further fuelled the excitement and enthusiasm among the audience.

While the artist received a thundering response from the live audience, social media users were also stunned by her ability to sing and speak Korean perfectly.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Damn she really killed it," another commented, “The pronunciation… Slaying hard," one more added, “Pronunciation at point with incredible vocals also match with the original."

The song Stay With Me is from the 2016 popular Netflix K-Drama, Goblin, which featured Gong Yoo, Kim Go-Eun, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na, in key roles. The romantic track was originally performed by singer Punch and Chanyeol, a member of the renowned K-pop group EXO.