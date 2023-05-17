Neetu Kapoor Buys MASSIVE Four BHK Apartment In Mumbai's BKC For Rs 17.4 Crore: Report

Neetu Kapoor has reportedly bought a new apartment in Mumbai. The veteran actress, who made her acting comeback last year with Jugjugg Jeeyo, is said to have bought a new property in Mumbai’s business area Bandra Kurla Complex. It is claimed to be a four BHK house and costs a whopping Rs. 17.4 crores.

According to Hindustan Times, Neetu’s new house is located on the 17th floor of the 19-storey Sunteck Realty ultra-luxury project Signia Isle. According to the registration documents shared by IndexTap.com, Neetu paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore and the property was registered on May 10. Spread across 3,387 square feet apartment, the house comes with three car parking areas.

The news of her new purchase comes just a month after Neetu’s duaghter-in-law Alia Bhatt bought a house under the name of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd, and gifted her sister Shaheen Bhatt two houses.

Moneycontrol reported last month that as per documents gained by IndexTap.com, the apartment bought is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. The residential property was reportedly bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The agreement was registered on April 10, 2023, and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid.

Alia also gifted two houses to her sister Shaheen Bhatt via Prize Certificate. The apartments, which are worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value) as per Zapkey.com, are located in Gigi Apartments in AB Nair Road Juhu, Mumbai. It is reported that the first house is spread across 1,197 sq ft and the second flat is 889.75 sq ft. “A stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh has been paid for the transaction. It comes with one car parking," the report added.

Neetu and Alia are also expecting their family home to complete contruction this year. The house, which was Krishna Raj Kapoor’s home and is now being converted into a 15-storey house, has been under contruction for a while now. Ranbir and Alia are often spotted visiting the venue to check the progress. A close source to the development earlier told Pinkvilla, “The entire property will take six years to complete. However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower’s first and second-floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor’s respectively."