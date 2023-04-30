Neetu Kapoor Drops Unseen Pic To Remember Rishi Kapoor, Says ‘You Are Missed Everyday’

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise in 2020 came as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. The veteran actor passed away after battling cancer for a long time. On his third death anniversary today, wife Neetu Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared one of her fondest moments with him.

She also penned a heartfelt note with the photo which read, “You are missed everyday with all the wonderful happy memories 🌟🌸." Not just Neetu, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor also dropped in a bundle of unseen photos with Rishi on his death anniversary. In the first picture she wrote, “Love this picture." The second photo read, “I miss you everyday". “And sometimes I just scroll down the gallery to see you smiling," read another one.

Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Neetu decided to return to work full-time. Last year, the actress made her comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor. In an interview with News18, she shared. “I got a lot of offers in the past but I didn’t take them up because my world was busy. Rishiji would always keep me busy either with his travels or even at home. After he passed away, my kids told me to do something and didn’t want me to sit idle at home. I never thought that I would come back to movies. When Karan (Johar) offered me the film, I asked him to narrate the script. He called Raj Mehta, the director and when I heard the script, I really loved my role and I immediately agreed to do the film."

While she agreed to do the film, the actor revealed that it was a big challenge to face the camera almost after a decade. “My confidence level was zero as we started shooting the film around six months after Rishiji passed away. Once I reached Chandigarh, I gathered a lot of courage on my own to get into the character. Before every shot, I thought I would fumble, I would not give my hundred percent, something would go wrong. I was very unsure," she explains, adding that working on the film helped her a lot.

Neetu also shared that her son Ranbir misses Rishi a lot. “His mobile screensaver still has Rishi’s photo. There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong." She added, “Rishi had a larger-than-life persona and he is not the kind of person who can be forgotten. Every day I meet someone who has some story or an incident about him. I feel somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me."

