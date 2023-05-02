Neetu Kapoor Gives Alia Bhatt Run For Her Money As She Performs High Octane Naatu Naatu; Watch

Neetu Kapoor is proving age is just a number as she performed the high-octane, Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR in a new video. The 64-year-old actress was seen joining fellow veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure to perform the RRR song. Coincidentally, her daughter-in-law, actress Alia Bhatt had performed the powerful song at a recent awards show and won the internet. It is worth noting that Alia played a vital cameo in Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR.

In the video, shared by Padmini on Instagram, Neetu was seen wearing a pair of purple pants and a white tee with a black overcoat. She was seen performing the hook step of the song flawlessly while Padmini matched Neetu’s energy. Sharing the video, Padmini shared the video with the caption, “Tripping on #natunatu with my favourite #neetukapoor step by step will get there soon #instareels fun fun fun."

Advertisement

Fans took to the comments section and showered the actresses with love. “Wow my favourite two beauties in one frame Neetu ji and Padmini ji ❤️ and Neetu ma’am your dance uff ," a fan commented. “Two legends twinning both my fav❤️❤️" added another. “Old is always gold " added another.

Naatu Naatu made history, becoming the first Telugu song to be performed at the Oscars and the first song made by an Indian production to win Best Original Song. It was nominated alongside Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went up on stage to accept the to accept Best Original Song trophy as the crowd cheered for them at the time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo. The film marked her comeback to films after Rishi Kapoor’s death. The actress also has Letters To Mr. Khanna with Sunny Kaushal.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here