Neetu Kapoor Justifies Rishi Kapoor's 'One-Night Stands' in Old Interview: 'I've Caught Him But...'

Amidst the ongoing social media uproar over Neetu Kapoor’s recent cryptic Instagram post about marriage, an old interview excerpt of hers is going viral on the internet. In the interview, she seemingly rationalises her late husband Rishi Kapoor’s alleged “affairs" and “flings". The viral clip has fuelled controversy and sparked debates among fans, calling into question Neetu’s stand on infidelity.

An old newspaper clipping, shared on Reddit, features Neetu divulging details about her late husband Rishi Kapoor’s philandering ways outside of their marriage. The cutting has reignited debates about the Bollywood couple’s scandalous past.

In the interview, Neetu revealed that she caught her husband Rishi Kapoor “flirting on numerous occasions". She went on to disclose that she was usually the first to learn about his affairs on outdoor shoots. “I have caught him flirting hundreds of times. I always seem to be the first to hear about his affairs on outdoor locations. But I know they are just one night stands. Two years ago, I used to fight with him about it but now I have adopted the attitude-go ahead, let’s see how long will you do it," she said, adding, “We have become very confident about each other. I know his family comes first so why should I bother about his flings. They are just passing fancies. He is too dependent on me, he will never leave me. I feel that men should be given a certain amount of freedom. They are flirtatious by nature. One cannot bind them down."

Neetu’s comments on Rishi’s infidelity have not gone unnoticed on social media. Many have taken to Twitter to criticize and call out the veteran actress for her apparent endorsement of Rishi Kapoor’s extramarital affairs. Things are getting heated up on Reddit, too.

While some sympathised with her, some called her views misogynistic and problematic. “Honestly, it’s sad that Neetu went through this. She hid behind the protection that the “Kapoor" surname gave her and tried to justify to herself that this behaviour is completely ok", while another wrote, “You put up with it, hid your trauma and now probably projecting it on others around you. No partner should go through this. It’s sad how she feels it’s normal for men to cheat."

Meanwhile, Neetu’s cryptic Instagram story, which appears to allude to Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, has caused a stir on social media.

